Sports betting industry predicts ‘microbets’ next big thing, worrying safe-bet advocates

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — Imagine being able to make a bet with this level of specificity: the Yankees’ Aaron Judge will hit a home run on the fourth pitch he sees in a given at bat, which will be a curveball spinning at a certain speed. While it’s incredibly unlikely to win, it’s the kind of thing that could be offered soon to sports bettors around the United States. Participants at a sports betting conference in Secaucus, New Jersey, agreed Wednesday that so-called microbetting, making rapid-fire bets on things like the result of the next at bat or even the next pitch in a baseball game, is growing fast.

