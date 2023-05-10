Sudan: 25 dead in tribal fighting, as truce talks stall

CAIRO (AP) — The Sudanese Doctors’ Syndicate says tribal clashes over several days killed 25 people and wounded more than 50 in southern Sudan. The latest fighting in the south raises fears the conflict between the country’s top rival generals could spread. It remained unclear whether the clashes were related to the fighting between Gen. Abdel Fattah Burhan of the country’s military and Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, who commands a rival paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces. At least 600 were killed and hundreds of thousands displaced since the fighting started in mid-April. Meanwhile, officials say that the truce talks between the warring parties are making little headway.

