Ukraine’s occupied nuke plant faces possible staffing crunch

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s atomic energy company is claiming that Russia plans to relocate around 2,700 Ukrainian staff from Europe’s largest nuclear plant. Energoatom warned Wednesday that the plan could result in a potential “catastrophic lack of qualified personnel” at the Zaporizhzhia facility in Russia-occupied southern Ukraine. Energoatom said local workers who signed employment contracts with Russia’s nuclear agency Rosatom following Moscow’s capture of the Zaporizhzhia plant early in the war are set to be taken to Russia along with their families. Energoatom did not specify whether the employees would be forcibly moved out of the plant, nor was it immediately possible to verify Energoatom’s claims about Moscow’s plan.

