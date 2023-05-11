123-year-old schooner will be leaving Maine after auction sale

ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A 123-year-old schooner that was once declared the “Official Windjammer of Maine” by state lawmakers has a new owner, and it will be leaving Maine. Two brothers who are lifelong sailors had the winning bid this week for the Victory Chimes. Miles and Alex Pincus, who operate two floating restaurants in New York, haven’t yet decided what they will do with the schooner. It will eventually be leaving Maine, but the final location has not been decided. The vessel, currently based in Rockland, Maine, is on the National Register of Historical Places.

