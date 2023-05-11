After house set on fire, French mayor resigns amid local battle over hosting asylum-seekers

PARIS (AP) — The mayor of a small French town whose home was set afire amid a bitter battle over bringing in migrants is resigning from his job The mayor of Saint Brevin-les-Pins said in a letter made public late Wednesday that he was stepping down because of the March 22 fire and a “lack of support from the state.” Mayor Yannick Morez told radio network France Bleu, “Neither my wife, nor my three children want me to continue.” He says his family could have died in the fire that destroyed two cars outside their home. The incident followed months of acrimony over a plan to set up a center for asylum-seekers in Saint Brevin.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.