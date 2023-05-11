Coast Guard suspends search for 3 people reported aboard downed plane off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rescues crews have suspended their search for three people who were aboard a Learjet that plunged into the Pacific Ocean about a mile from a Navy-owned island off the coast of San Diego. The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that its crews along with the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Customs and Border Protection all searched a combined 334 square miles in the vicinity on Wednesday after the Phoenix Air Learjet went down that morning off San Clemente Island. Officials say the aircraft was used by a Navy contractor who departed from the Ventura County area. No other details or the identities of those aboard have been released.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.