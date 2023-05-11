Skip to Content
Despite cracks in Republican gun-rights wall, differences between states widen

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

There have been a few cracks in the predictable pattern of Republican-controlled states loosening gun laws while Democratic states tighten them in recent weeks. But it’s too soon to say the GOP is changing direction amid a record-setting pace for mass killings in the United States. A quick turnaround is unlikely for Republicans after decades of support for gun rights made the issue a cornerstone of the party. Nearly half the states have passed legislation this year related to gun policies or school safety, an Associated Press survey found. The bills are split roughly equally between Democratic-led states tightening gun restrictions and Republican-led states expanding gun rights.

Associated Press

