Facing influx of asylum-seekers, New York City says it has reached its limit on migrants

By JAKE OFFENHARTZ
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials say they will be unable to accommodate an expected influx of asylum-seekers as the federal government’s pandemic-era immigration restriction ends. Faced with what he described as a looming “humanitarian crisis,” Mayor Eric Adams announced a series of steps aimed at easing pressure on the city’s overcrowded shelter system. On Wednesday evening, he temporarily suspended portions of New York’s long-standing right-to-shelter law. A few hours later, he sent roughly two dozen migrants on a bus to a hotel in the upstate town of Newburgh, overriding pushback and threats of legal action by local leaders.

