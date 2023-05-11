Florida man pleads guilty to threatening poll workers

MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida man faces up to five years in federal prison for threatening election workers during the August 2022 primary. Court records show that 38-year-old Joshua David Lubitz pleaded guilty Wednesday in Miami federal court to threatening election workers, according to court documents. His sentencing is scheduled for July 25. According to court documents, Lubitz was at a Sunrise Senior Center polling station last August when he was heard counting election workers and talking about killing people and blowing the place up. As Lubitz drove away from the polling site, prosecutors say he extended his arm toward two poll workers and made a threatening gesture toward them with his hand.

