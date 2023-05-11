Nevada considers $190 million in annual tax credits to bring Sony, film industry to Las Vegas
By GABE STERN
Associated Press/Report for America
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A bipartisan group of Nevada lawmakers has introduced a bill that would give massive tax credits to expand film production in southern Nevada. The legislation could include a $1 billion Sony expansion in Las Vegas. It’s the latest attempt at diversifying southern Nevada’s gaming and tourism-reliant economy, which was hit hard by the pandemic. The $190 million annually in tax credits would be the largest proposed tax incentive package in recent state history. Even with a hearing scheduled for Tuesday, the bill faces a tight deadline and further complicates the final month of Nevada’s legislative session.