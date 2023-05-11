Philippine court acquits former justice minister of drug charges after key witnesses said they lied

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A former Philippine opposition senator and justice minister has been acquitted of drug charges after key witnesses recanted and said they lied about her involvement in trafficking. Leila de Lima has been detained since 2017 on drug charges she says were fabricated by former President Rodrigo Duterte and his officials in an attempt to muzzle her criticism of his deadly crackdown on illegal drugs. His campaign left thousands of mostly petty suspects dead and sparked an international investigation as a possible crime against humanity. Duterte, who left office last year, has insisted on de Lima’s guilt. De Lima remains jailed with one charge still outstanding. She said through her attorney that she was looking forward to her full acquittal.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.