Secure messaging arrives on Twitter – sort of. ‘Don’t trust it yet,’ Musk warns

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Twitter has launched encrypted messaging, offering select users the ability to communicate more securely. But the new service is more of a baby step than a great leap forward. It lacks basic protections that security experts consider essential for shielding messages from hackers and other prying eyes. Senders and receivers must also be subscribed to Twitter’s Blue service for $8 to $11 a month, or otherwise affiliated with an organization paying to be “verified” by Twitter. The company’s official message announcing the rollout promised additional features soon. But CEO Elon Musk offered his own caution via tweet: “Try it, but don’t trust it yet.”

