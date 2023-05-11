Sweden charges man for spreading sensitive military information online

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Swedish prosecutors say that a 50-year-old man has been charged with spreading sensitive military information online. Authorities didn’t identify the man who they say administered a database that was used for the exchange of secret information. The information was posted in a forum that he allegedly was responsible for. He was charged on Thursday with suspected “gross unauthorized possession of secret information” and sharing “secret and sensitive information about a large number of defense facilities” online. A senior prosecutor called the man’s alleged actions “serious” because the information was “of great importance for the defense of the kingdom.” It’s unclear whether a foreign power actually got hold of the information. No date for a trial was announced.

