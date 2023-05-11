US authorities take down 13 Hezbollah-affiliated web domains

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S. authorities say they have seized over a dozen website domains used by sanctioned Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Department of Justice announced Thursday that they had seized 13 website domains, including those of the Iran-backed group’s al-Manar television, and that of senior officials and affiliated charities. Washington has listed the Iran-backed group as a terrorist organization, and has slapped sanctions on its members, associates, and affiliated businesses and charities.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.