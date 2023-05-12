FIFA fund for unpaid wages helps 225 players at clubs in Portugal and Greece

ZURICH (AP) — A FIFA fund to compensate for unpaid wages helped 225 players in the latest round of payments. The governing body of soccer says 61 were with clubs in Portugal and 50 in Greece. The $16 million FIFA Fund for Football Players was created in 2020 with the FIFPRO player union. Some clubs were suspected of closing down to avoid paying salaries and then re-started anew as a “phoenix” operation. The $4 million fund for 2021 included payments for 22 players from Greek club Doxa Drama. There were 19 players in Portugal from CD Aves and 18 from Uniao da Madeira.

