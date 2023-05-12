Greek PM seeks ‘innovative’ solution to decades-old Parthenon Sculpture dispute with British Museum

VOLOS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s prime minister says his government is exploring a “win-win” solution to one of the world’s most intractable cultural heritage disputes: The fate of the Parthenon Sculptures currently in the British Museum. But he ruled out any deal that would be considered a loan. Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told The Associated Press during an interview on Thursday that if he’s victorious in upcoming elections, he would look to build on “progress already made” in talks about the sculptures. Greece has campaigned for decades for the return of the 2,500-year-old marble Parthenon Sculptures, which once adorned the Parthenon atop the Acropolis in Athens.

