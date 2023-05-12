Hundreds of police among mourners for slain Wisconsin deputy sheriff

HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers from several states have joined other mourners in paying final respects to Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy fatally shot by a suspected drunken driver during a traffic stop. The funeral for St. Croix County Sheriff’s Deputy Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising was held Friday in the gymnasium of Hudson High School while a montage of photos from her life were shown on a large screen overhead. Her family, including her wife, Courtney, and their 3-month-old son, Syler, stood to the side of the casket, hugging visitors. The 29-year-old deputy was slain May 6 in Glenwood, about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

