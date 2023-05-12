Lebanese man’s death in custody in the UAE raises questions about possible mistreatment

BEIRUT (AP) — Family members of a Lebanese man who died in custody in the United Arab Emirates say local authorities mistreated the 55-year-old man after his arrest. A committee of family members of Lebanese citizens detained in the UAE alleged in a statement Friday that Lebanese citizen Ghazi Ezzedine had died under torture. A Lebanese official who is following the case told The Associated Press that Ezzedine’s cause of death was still not known. Rights groups have said raised concerns over the Lebanese man’s possible mistreatment while in custody and said UAE authorities have yet to clarify the charges behind his detention.

