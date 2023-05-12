More than 60 migrant families found living in dilapidated greenhouse in rural California

ROYAL OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a dilapidated greenhouse at a Northern California nursery was home to dozens of farmworkers and their families who were living in tiny and unsafe dwellings with no ventilation. Nick Pasculli is a spokesperson for Monterey County. He says officials found 62 substandard dwellings inside the greenhouse in the community of Royal Oaks that were put together with plywood, sheetrock and other materials. Authorities also found exposed gas lines and wiring, and there was no proper sewage. Pasculli says the farmworkers paid up to $2,000 in rent. The nursery owner is being fined nearly $60,000 each day his property is in violation of structural, health and environmental codes.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.