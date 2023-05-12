Private detective appeals to Nevada Supreme court in Reno mayor’s lawsuit over GPS tracking device

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A court battle between the mayor of Reno and a private investigator who secretly tracked her with a GPS device ahead of the November election is moving to Nevada’s Supreme Court. A district judge handling Mayor Hillary Schieve’s lawsuit seeking damages for a violation of privacy had ordered the detective to name the client who hired him to spy on the mayor and another politician. The appeal that lawyers for the investigator filed to the state’s high court Friday says the client’s name is a trade secret. It says forcing the detective to divulge it would violate the confidentiality of their business relationship, like giving up a secret sauce in a prized recipe.

