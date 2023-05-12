South Africa summons US ambassador over weapons for Russia allegations

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South Africa’s foreign ministry has summoned the U.S. Ambassador to a meeting over allegations he made that the country had provided arms and ammunition to Russia for its war in Ukraine. Ambassador Reuben Brigety said Thursday that South Africa had loaded weapons and ammunition onto a sanctioned Russian vessel at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near the city of Cape Town in December last year. The arms were then transported to Russia, Brigety said. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said an investigation was already underway into the movements of a sanctioned Russian cargo vessel last year. His office criticized Brigety for going public.

