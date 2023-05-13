Mother of Honduran migrant teen who died in US custody says he had epilepsy but wasn’t seriously ill

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The mother of a 17-year-old Honduran migrant who died in U.S. custody says her son had epilepsy but showed no signs of being seriously ill before he left for the United States. The death of Ángel Eduardo Maradiaga Espinoza at a holding center in Florida this week underscored concerns about a strained immigration system as the Biden administration ends asylum restrictions known as Title 42. His mother, Norma Saraí Espinoza Maradiaga, His mother, Norma Saraí Espinoza Maradiaga, said Saturday that her son had had epilepsy since he was a child, but that his seizures were brief and not serious. She is still waiting to hear from U.S. authorities on what happened.

