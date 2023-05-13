Native American leader and advocate for tribal sovereignty Joe A. Garcia dies at 70

SANTA FE, New Mexico (AP) — Native American leader Joe A. Garcia’s family says he has died at age 70. Based in New Mexico, he was an advocate for tribal sovereignty. Relatives confirmed Garcia died Thursday but did not give a cause of death. A traditional funeral already has been held. Garcia was a former two-time president of the National Congress of American Indians, which describes itself as the oldest and largest organization of American Indian and Alaska Native governments. He was currently serving as head councilman for the Ohkay Owingeh, a federally designated tribe of pueblo people in New Mexico.

