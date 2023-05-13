Off-grid solar brings light, time and income to remotest villages
By VICTORIA MILKO and DITA ALANGKARA
Associated Press
LAINDEHA, Indonesia (AP) — In Indonesia’s far-east island of Sumba, off-grid solar is lighting up lives for residents still living out of reach of the country’s national electricity provider. For the equivalent of $3.50 per month paid over three years to grassroots social enterprise projects, villagers can buy solar home systems generating enough electricity for lightbulbs, cellphone chargers and other appliances. While financial, maintenance and supply issues remain, experts say the solar schemes on the island could be replicated across the vast archipelago nation and overseas, going the last mile to provide renewable energy to millions across the globe.