Woman charged in 1 of 4 Nebraska killings pleads not guilty

HARTINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A 44-year-old woman charged in one of four killings in a small Nebraska town has pleaded not guilty. Court documents show that Carrie Jones entered written not guilty pleas this week to first-degree murder, being an accessory to a felony and tampering with evidence. She is accused in the August 2022 death of 86-year-old Gene Twiford in Laurel, Nebraska. Her husband, Jason Jones, has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and other charges in Twiford’s death, as well as the deaths of Twiford’s wife and daughter and another Laurel woman.

