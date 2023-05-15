Back in the Arab League after 12 years, Syria urges group to invest in war-torn country

BEIRUT (AP) — Syria is calling on Arab countries to invest in the war-torn nation, now again a member of the Arab League. The appeal from Syria’s economy and trade minister came during an economic conference in Saudi Arabia on Monday, just days ahead of an Arab League summit in the kingdom. The 22-member organization agreed earlier this month to reinstate Syria, ending a 12-year suspension and taking another step toward bringing Syrian President Bashar Assad, a long-time regional pariah, back into the fold. The Syrian minister, Mohammed Samer al-Khalil, told the opening session of the conference that Damascus was inviting them to “participate in investing in Syria, where there are important opportunities and promising horizons.”

