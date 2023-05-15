Cook Medical to cut 500 jobs globally under plan to refocus efforts

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Cook Medical says it will cut 500 jobs worldwide under a plan to refocus efforts on product innovation. The Indiana-based maker of medical devices said Monday that the cuts affecting about 4% of its global workforce will include about 223 workers in the U.S. That includes about 123 in Indiana. Cook Medical said the layoffs will affect sales representatives and other workers dealing with customers. It says no hourly workers in manufacturing or distribution will be laid off. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that employees who are laid off will receive severance packages ranging from 10 weeks to nine months, depending on their positions and length of service.

