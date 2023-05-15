Mississippi removes hurdle to child care for low-income single parents

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Single parents in Mississippi will no longer face a policy that made it difficult for them to receive help paying for child care. Since 2004, single parents and guardians have had to seek child support from the other parent to be eligible for assistance through the Child Care Payment Program. The program offers aid to low-income parents in Mississippi, one of the poorest states in the nation. As of Monday, the rule is no longer in effect. Chad Allgood with the Mississippi Department of Human Services says parents can’t work if they don’t have child care.

By MICHAEL GOLDBERG Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.