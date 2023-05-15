North Carolina GOP to attempt swift override of governor’s abortion veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature will attempt to quickly override the governor’s veto of legislation banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. The state Senate plans to consider first an override Tuesday afternoon. House Speaker Tim Moore’s chief of staff said the speaker then aims to complete the override later in the day should Senate Republicans be successful. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed the bill over the weekend in an unconventionally public ceremony after spending last week traveling around the state to convince one or more Republicans to uphold his expected veto. Both the House and Senate passed the bill along party lines this month.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

