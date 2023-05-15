Races for 4 court seats, including 1 on Supreme Court, lead statewide Pennsylvania primary ballots

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Party nominees for four open seats on Pennsylvania’s statewide appellate courts will be settled in the primary election. Tuesday’s top-of-the-ticket race is for a state Supreme Court seat. On the Democratic ticket are Dan McCaffery of Philadelphia and Deborah Kunselman of Beaver County. Both of them currently sit on the statewide Superior Court, which handles appeals from county courts in criminal and civil cases. On the Republican ticket are Carolyn Carluccio, a Montgomery County judge; and Patricia McCullough, a judge on the statewide Commonwealth Court, which handles cases involving government agencies or state laws. Two seats are open on the Superior Court, and one is open on the Commonwealth Court.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.