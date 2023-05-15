South African army general in Moscow days after country accused of sending weapons to Russia

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Russia’s top army general and his South African counterpart have discussed “military cooperation” while meeting in Moscow. The Russian Defense Ministry made the announcement hours after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa denied accusations by the United States that his country had sent weapons to help Russia in the war in Ukraine. The Russian ministry said Monday’s meeting between Gen. Oleg Salyukov, the commander of Russia’s ground forces, and the chief of South Africa’s army, Lt. Gen. Lawrence Mbatha, “yielded agreements on the further expansion of cooperation between the land forces in various areas.” Ramaphosa used his weekly message to the nation Monday to reaffirm South Africa’s non-aligned stance with regard to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

By GERALD IMRAY and MOGOMOTSI MAGOME Associated Press

