Where next? Vermont shrinks housing program for homeless people as advocates raise alarm

BERLIN, Vt. (AP) — As federal money has dried up, Vermont is ending the last of its COVID-era hotel housing for homeless people. Advocates and local officials are sounding the alarm, saying there isn’t enough housing and programs. They fear many of the 1,800 households staying in hotels for free will end up homeless again. The Good Samaritan Haven says its Barre-area shelters are full, and it plans to hand out camping gear. The state says about 760 households will no longer be eligible for the housing on June 1. More will lose housing on July 1. Service providers say many are elderly, have children, or have a mental illness.

