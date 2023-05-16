6 children seriously injured when school bus and truck collide in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Six children have been seriously injured and some were trapped in wreckage when a truck hit a school bus on the outskirts of Melbourne in southeastern Australia. Police say the bus, which was carrying as many as 45 children, tipped over after being hit in the rear by the truck at an intersection. Ambulance officials say an adult and 21 children were taken to a hospital, including six with “serious traumatic injuries.” The conditions of the 16 others were described as stable. About six children were temporarily trapped in the wrecked bus. The children were returning to a nearby school after competing in an athletics event.

