Authorities: Mentally ill man who attacked congressional staffers has violent history

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A man charged with attacking two congressional staffers with a metal baseball bat is being held pending an initial court appearance. The man’s father says he’s schizophrenic and he’s been unable to obtain care for his mental illness. U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly of Virginia says the man who attacked his staffers was very violent and agitated. Authorities identified him as 49-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax. Pham is in custody now on malicious wounding charges. Police say he also attacked another woman earlier Monday. Connolly, a veteran Democrat, says he has no reason to believe the attack was politically motivated.

By MATTHEW BARAKAT and DENISE LAVOIE Associated Press

