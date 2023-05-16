North Korea shows Kim Jong Un examining a military spy satellite that may be launched soon
By KIM TONG-HYUNG
Associated Press
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has examined a finished military spy satellite that his country is expected to launch soon. State media said he did so Tuesday during a visit to his country’s aerospace agency where he described space-based reconnaissance as crucial for countering the U.S. and South Korea. North Korea hasn’t disclosed a target date for the launch, which some analysts say may be in the next few weeks. North Korea has previously shown the ability to put a satellite into space, but questions remain about the satellite’s capability. Analysts say the satellite North Korea has shown in photos so far appears too small and crudely designed to support the kind of high-resolution imagery used in reconnaissance.