Philadelphia Democratic primary voters choosing from crowded field of progressives, moderates

Voters in Philadelphia are determining who will likely lead the nation’s sixth-largest city in a crowded field of Democratic candidates. Tuesday’s polling is taking place against a backdrop of increasing gun violence and quality-of-life issues that make some people feel unsafe. Five front-runner candidates have sought to differentiate themselves in a crowded field of former city council members, local and state government officials and political outsiders. In a heavily Democratic city, this primary will likely decide who will lead Philadelphia next.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.