Police officer opens fire at bus at girls’ school in Pakistan, killing 1, injuring 5

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Officials say a police officer tasked with protecting a private school for girls in northwestern Pakistan has opened fire at a school bus carrying teachers and students, killing an 8-year-old girl and injuring five others. The shooting happened in the Swat Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. A senior police official says officer Alam Khan was immediately arrested. He said the shooting was not a militant attack. The police official said officers were questioning Khan to determine what prompted him to fire at the bus as it was leaving the school that serves girls up to age 17. He said four students and a woman who was on the bus were injured in the shooting.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.