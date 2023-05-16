Senegal opposition leader’s trial postponed after day of violence
By BABACAR DIONE
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The rape trial of Senegal’s main opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has been postponed to May 23. The trial was due to begin on Tuesday. The postponement came after 24 hours of unrest linked to the case against the prominent politician in the West African nation in which the interior ministry says three people died. They included a police officer killed by a reversing armored car.