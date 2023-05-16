Swedish Eurovision winner Loreen returns to native Sweden

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Swedish singer who won the Eurovision Song Contest with her power ballad “Tattoo,” has returned to Sweden, saying she was proud to have won the contest twice and became the second person in Eurovision history to win a second time. Loreen said Tuesday upon arrival in Stockholm that she was “so incredibly happy.” Later Tuesday, she was to perform the winning dance-pop anthem at a downtown Stockholm park — a popular hangout known for its outdoor cafés and open-air concerts. The concert was to be broadcast live on public television. On Saturday, Loreen won the 67th Eurovision Song Contest, billed as the world’s biggest music event.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.