Unsuccessful Republican candidate in Arizona attorney general race pushes for new trial

PHOENIX (AP) — The Republican candidate who lost last year’s election for Arizona attorney general is returning to court to request a new trial in his efforts to overturn the results of the November contest. Attorneys for candidate Abraham Hamadeh were set to appear at an afternoon Superior Court hearing Tuesday in rural Mohave County. They claim they have fresh evidence some votes were not tallied in the election Kris Mayes won. The Democratic attorney general took office earlier this year. Hamadeh wants Judge Lee Jantzen to allow a thorough inspection of all ballots in the election.

