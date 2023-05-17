2 Democrats head to runoff for suburban Atlanta state House seat

ATLANTA (AP) — A former state House member and a former South Fulton city council member are heading to a runoff in Georgia House District 68. Former councilman Mark Baker won nearly a third of the vote in a five-candidate field on Tuesday. Running close behind was Derrick Jackson. He held the seat for three terms before running for lieutenant governor last year. Both are Democrats. The seat represents Atlanta suburbs in southern Fulton and northern Fayette counties. It’s open after first-term Democratic Rep. Letitia “Tish” Naghise died in March. Democrats Taiwo Idowu, Jane Williams and John Culbreth trailed in the special election.

