Chief: Man shot by police ran at ‘full sprint’ toward officer while holding sword over head

OXFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police in Massachusetts say an officer shot a man who was running at him at a full sprint with a sword over his head. Oxford’s police chief says the 23-year-old man faces attempted murder and other charges. The chief says the officer was driving in a marked cruiser at 6 a.m. Sunday when the suspect walked onto the road and blocked him. The chief says the officer backed up as much as he could and ordered the man to drop the sword, but stepped out and shot him when the suspect got close enough to strike. The suspect has been hospitalized; police did not release his condition.

