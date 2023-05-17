Democratic Minneapolis City Council candidate says he doesn’t condone violence, days after melee

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Days after chaos erupted at a Democratic nominating convention for a Minneapolis City Council seat, one of the candidates says he does not condone violence. Nasri Warsame is a political newcomer and Somali immigrant who is running for the seat currently held by Aisha Chughtai. He said Wednesday he does not condone violence, intimidation or harassment. Video circulating on social media shows a disturbance happened Saturday after supporters of Chughtai took the stage to seek the delegates’ backing for the seat. That sparked an uproar among Warsame’s supporters. The state Democratic Party is holding a meeting Thursday to discuss next steps after the uproar.

By TRISHA AHMED Associated Press/Report for America

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.