Energy storage farm could replace Hawaii coal-fired power plant

HONOLULU (AP) — An energy storage farm could replace Hawaii’s last coal-fired power plant that closed in 2022 after 30 years. The AES Corporation coal plant produced up to one-fifth of the electricity on Oahu, the state’s most populous island. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports the company’s plans for the property include battery storage, solar and even wind power. Energy storage farms are increasingly taking the place of old coal plants. Like other Pacific islands, Hawaii has suffered the cascading impacts of climate change. In 2020, Hawaii’s Legislature passed a law banning the use of coal for energy production by the start of 2023. Hawaii has mandated a transition to 100% renewable energy by 2045.

