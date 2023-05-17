Fourth XXXTentacion killer gets reduced sentence after taking plea deal
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who testified against three former friends who murdered rap star XXXTentacion will spend two more years behind bars. Robert Allen received a seven-year sentence Wednesday, getting credit for the five years he has already served. The 27-year-old pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last year. He then testified earlier this year against Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome. They were convicted in March of XXXTentacion’s 2018 murder during a robbery outside a suburban Fort Lauderdale motorcycle shop. They received life sentences. Allen had gone into the shop with Williams to surveil XXXTentacion, but he did not take direct part in the shooting.