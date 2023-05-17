Skip to Content
AP National
By
Published 8:32 AM

Key abortion debates this week in US courts and statehouses

KIFI

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press

Abortion bans are back on the agenda for lawmakers in the Carolinas and Nebraska this week. In North Carolina, lawmakers overrode the Democratic governor’s veto of a ban on abortion after the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. Lawmakers in Nebraska and South Carolina are considering bans just weeks after stricter ones narrowly failed in the conservative-dominated states. In another issue that’s returned, a federal court is deciding whether to uphold a judge’s ruling rescinding approval for a drug used for abortion. The pill, mifepristone, remains on the market for now.

Article Topic Follows: AP National

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content