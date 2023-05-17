LA volunteer police officer hospitalized after getting stung on face by swarm of bees

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A volunteer police officer responding to a report of a bee swarm was hospitalized after getting stung multiple times on his face and collapsing onto the street in a Los Angeles neighborhood. A TV news helicopter recorded dramatic video of the attack Monday afternoon in the Encino area as the man flailed around while trying to swat the bees away. He tripped and fell, hitting his head on the ground. Police say the uniformed volunteer officer was treated for a fractured eye socket and bee stings to his face and eyes.

