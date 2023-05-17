Man accused in baseball bat attack of congressional staffers now facing federal charges

FALLS CHURCH. Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia man charged with assaulting two congressional staffers in their Virginia office with a baseball bat is now facing federal charges as well. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of Virginia announced Wednesday that 49-year-old Xuan-Kha Tran Pham of Fairfax has been charged with assaulting federal employees. Pham was arrested Monday and already charged in state court with malicious wounding and aggravated malicious wounding after police say he struck two staffers for Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly with an aluminum bat. An FBI affidavit alleges that Pham burst through the front door of the office and immediately struck Connolly’s outreach director in the head and an office intern in the ribs.

