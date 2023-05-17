Minnesota prosecutors drop state sex charges against R&B singer R. Kelly, citing federal convictions
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors in Minnesota have dropped sex abuse charges against R. Kelly. They alleged that the disgraced R&B superstar invited a 17-year-old to his hotel room and paid her $200 to dance naked with him in 2001. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office says prosecutors still believe her and that Kelly likely would have been convicted. But it says the impact of a trial would be enormous and would not lead to any more prison time now that Kelly’s federal convictions will likely keep him in prison for decades. Federal juries in Chicago and New York have convicted Kelly of crimes including child pornography, enticement, racketeering and sex trafficking.