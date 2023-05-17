New work requirements for federal aid? GOP pushes proposals in debt talks

WASHINGTON (AP) — Work requirements for federal aid programs have emerged as a sticking point in ongoing negotiations over raising the nation’s debt ceiling, and President Joe Biden has signaled openness to a possible compromise even as many in his party have balked. Legislation passed by the House in April would impose new or expanded work requirements for three federal programs — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and Medicaid assistance for adults without dependents. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is insisting that the proposed work requirements be part of negotiations with Biden over raising the debt limit and avoiding a national default.

